Traditional walking day returns to Wigan village after three-year break

Each year Aspull and Haigh Walking Day attracts hundreds, or even thousands, of people, some taking part in the procession and others lining the streets to watch.

But, as with many other events, it had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed to stop the illness spreading.

Aspull and Haigh Walking Day has been held for many years

Now organisers are determined this year’s walk of witness will take place, with the event set to go ahead this Sunday.

All the churches, church organisations and schools in the village are expected to be represented and young and old will walk side by side, some carrying banners.

Those taking part in the procession will meet at St David’s Church, on Copperas Lane, Haigh, at 1.30pm, ready to set off at 2pm.

Motorists are warned there will be temporary road closures on Copperas Lane, Haigh Road, St David’s Crescent, Holly Road, Wigan Road and Woods Road as the walkers make their way to Aspull Methodist Church for a service.

The return of the annual event will be welcomed by many, particularly as its future was thrown into doubt 15 years ago.

As with other walking days around the borough, it used to be marshalled by police officers, but this support was withdrawn after a change in traffic control regulations.