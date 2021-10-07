The lorry became stuck under the bridge

Drivers on Miry Lane and Prescott Street have been delayed by the incident on Thursday morning.

Despite a sign stating “low bridge,” the driver of the lorry clearly misjudged the size of the vehicle, which became wedged under the bridge blocking traffic.

Traffic lights control the single lane under the bridge, meaning traffic travelling both ways have been impacted.

Anything over 2.9m would not fit under, but this hasn’t stopped plenty of larger vehicles from trying in the past.