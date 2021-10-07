Traffic blocked by stuck lorry under a Wigan bridge
Traffic has once again been blocked on a Wigan street after a lorry got stuck under a railway bridge.
Drivers on Miry Lane and Prescott Street have been delayed by the incident on Thursday morning.
Despite a sign stating “low bridge,” the driver of the lorry clearly misjudged the size of the vehicle, which became wedged under the bridge blocking traffic.
Traffic lights control the single lane under the bridge, meaning traffic travelling both ways have been impacted.
Anything over 2.9m would not fit under, but this hasn’t stopped plenty of larger vehicles from trying in the past.
This is the latest of many disruptions caused by stuck lorries and vans at this location, which has been a constant headache for Network Rail.