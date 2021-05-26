Tragedy as ‘perfect student’ from Wigan died aged 13

Rory Glancey, 13, was discovered on October 8 and despite being rushed to hospital, he could not be saved.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court yesterday heard it was not clear that he meant to end his life and he may not have realised how quickly the act could have fatal results.

Coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh concluded Rory died as a result of self-suspension but his intentions at the time remained unclear.

Rory Glancey taking part in a Christmas jumper dash in 2016 at Woodfield Primary School

He said: “I am satisfied this was not an accident, but I believe from the evidence that Rory’s intentions remain unclear. The only person who knows what he intended at the time was Rory.”

The inquest heard Rory had enjoyed a day in Wigan with friends on Saturday, October 3 and attended lessons at Standish High School in the following week as usual.

He returned to his home in Whitley after school on Wednesday and nothing seemed to be amiss.

But the next morning his mother Natasha Long went to his bedroom and found him unresponsive.

Rory was taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance, before being transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Doctors discovered he had a brain injury and despite medical treatment, his condition deteriorated. He died on Sunday, October 11 with his family at his side.

A post-mortem examination found he died from hypoxic brain injury caused by cardiac arrest after suspension by ligature.

The inquest heard Rory was an “extremely loving boy” who was affected by the breakdown of his parents’ relationship when he was five.

His father Darren Glancey said at around this age there was an incident where Rory tried to harm himself.

But both his mother and father said there had been no concerns of self-harm during the rest of his life.

Rory had not been in contact with Mr Glancey for several months before he died and had started to use his mother’s surname in school.

He did make a comment about wishing “he was no longer around” a few days before he died, but the inquest heard this was likely to be a “throwaway comment” related to his parents’ relationship rather than a sign of his intentions.

Ms Long said Rory was doing “really well and trying really hard” at school and support was provided when needed.

He had appointments with child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) in 2013 and 2015-16. It was found he did not have any mental health conditions and concerns related to how he was dealing with issues at home.

Lindsay Barker, headteacher at Standish High School, and Daniel Heavey, head of year nine, told the inquest about support provided to Rory while he was a pupil there.

They referred him to a CAMHS link worker amid concerns about his behaviour as he joined the school and a plan was put in place to help him. He then settled into high school life, made friends and progressed.

Rory was also given support in early 2020 when he spoke about issues with his father, including a “time out” card for when he felt overwhelmed and needed to step out of a lesson.

When Rory returned to school in October 2020 after lockdown and summer, he settled in well, spent time with his usual friends and did not seem to have any issues.

Mrs Barker said Rory’s attendance was excellent and he knew who to speak to if he had any issues.

Police investigated Rory’s death and found there was no third party involvement, he did not leave any messages and had not made internet searches relating to self-harm.

They also found “no evidence at all” to suggest Rory was being bullied, after concerns raised by Mr Glancey.

Ms Long told the coroner she believed Rory did not intend to take his own life and it was perhaps a “cry for help”.

She said: “It doesn’t make sense. I can’t make sense of it at all.”

Prof Dr Walsh said “nobody could have imagined or foreseen” that Rory would die in the way he did.

He said: “At the age of 13, he is sadly no longer with us. In that short life, I see a picture of someone who was very gentle, very sensitive, someone who was probably going to be successful at school because his reports were good. He had the support of the school and he seemed to be a perfect student at the school, someone who parents should be proud that he was their son.”