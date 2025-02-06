A teenager who was “full of life” and looking forward to becoming a mum tragically died just 80 minutes after her daughter was born.

Athena-Pearl Darbyshire was delivered by Caesarean section after her 19-year-old mum Mellodie-Ocean Jarman collapsed at home in Atherton on Saturday night and was rushed to Royal Bolton Hospital.

But what should have been one of the best days of Mellodie’s life ended in tragedy when she died shortly afterwards.

And sadly her baby lost her fight for life later the same day, while lying in her arms.

Their family has been left devastated by the deaths of mum and baby and had no warning that something so awful was going to happen.

Mellodie’s uncle Steven Darby said: “She was 19, she was healthy. This is something you never think would happen at this age.”

Mellodie, who was known as Boo by her family, was described as being a “diva”, who was “full of life” and loved eating and singing. Her mum Justine said she was “sassy”.

She met her partner Daniel Darbyshire while attending Three Towers Academy and they started a relationship.

Steven said: “It was very much love at first sight. They were always stuck to each other. She very much wore the pants in their relationship.”

The pair worked together at The Thomas Burke pub in Leigh and were making big plans for the future.

As well as welcoming their first child, they hoped to get their own home in a year or two and were planning to get passports so they could go on holiday, where Daniel intended to propose.

Mellodie was 32 weeks into the pregnancy and everything seemed to be normal.

But she became unwell last Friday while travelling to an appointment to listen to the baby’s heartbeat and have a recording put inside a soft toy rabbit.

Mellodie complained of shortness of breath and spoke of seeing white and her grandfather, who died in 2015.

An ambulance took her to hospital and she was given iron tablets and antibiotics, to treat low iron and a cough.

She went home to rest, but became unwell again the following night and collapsed in her mum’s arms.

Emergency services rushed to the house and Mellodie was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital, where Athena-Pearl was born at 12.32am and put in an incubator.

Medics continued to treat Mellodie, but she could not be saved and was pronounced dead at 1.52am.

Sadly, baby Athena-Pearl’s health deteriorated later in the day and a blessing and baptism were carried out.

She was then placed in her mother’s arms, where she died at 6.24pm.

Steven paid tribute to the hospital’s neo-natal team, saying they were “phenomenal” and did “everything they possibly could” to support the family.

Inquests are expected to be held to determine how the pair died.

They were survived by Mellodie’s mum Justine, her four brothers, uncle Steven, Daniel’s mum, his sister and grandmother.

Rather than celebrating the arrival of Athena-Pearl, the heartbroken family now has to make arrangements for a funeral.

A fund-raising appeal has been launched, which has so far collected more than £5,000, but the family does not know how much money will be needed so hope people will continue to donate.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/mellodieocean-jarman-athenapearl-darbyshire.