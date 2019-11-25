Tragedy as woman falls to her death from high-rise Wigan flats

A woman has fallen to her death from a high-rise block of flats in Wigan.



It is understood she fell from a balcony at Derby House in Scholes.

Emergency services at Derby House

Emergency services attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics the woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene shortly after 2.35pm on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be passed to the coroner.