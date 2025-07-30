Tributes have been pouring in for a talented performer described as “the most beautiful person inside and out” after her tragic death at the age of 19.

Rosa Taylor, from Up Holland, was on her way to a theatre performance in Corsham, Wiltshire, when the car she was travelling in was in collision with a lorry on Thursday, July 24.

She was confirmed to have died at the scene of the crash on the A4 Bath Road.

A host of moving tributes have been made to Rosa following her sudden death and more than £14,000 has been donated to an online appeal to pay for her funeral.

Her dad Gareth Taylor said: “Anyone who knew Rosa would agree that she was the most beautiful person inside and out.

"She was the very definition of a spirit that shines brightly and dies young, loved by anyone who met her. She was at once the most talented, most beautiful and most loving soul I’ve ever known."

Rosa was a former pupil of The Maharishi School, where she was described as “a beautiful soul – kind, funny and incredibly talented”.

She lived and breathed performing arts, playing lead roles at the Artz Centre in Skelmersdale before heading to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) Sixth Form College to study musical theatre.

She had just secured a place at Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London and was due to start in September.

A natural born performer who lived for the stage, Rosa performed with Liverpool Empire Youth Theatre in productions such as Legally Blonde: The Musical.

She recently performed in Wow Liverpool’s WOW That’s What I Call Musicals at the Liverpool Playhouse.

She was playing the lead role in the Beggars Belief Collective’s production of SCRUMPTIOUS! and was on her way to the next performance at Corsham Library when she was fatally injured. The tour has since been cancelled.

Joint artistic directors Nicky and Guy Hargreaves said: "In our play, Rosa brought sweetness and joy. She was such an affectionate soul and small children would cuddle and cling to her after the show. Like the cherry tree that blossoms in spring, her short life has brought wonder and beauty to everyone who knew her.

“Rosa will be missed forever by her family and friends. We would like to offer them our deepest and most heartfelt condolences.”

Alongside her studies and shows, Rosa worked as a professional entertainer with PICK’N’MIX Parties in Liverpool, where she performed at children’s parties as beloved characters like Aladdin’s Jasmine and Beauty and The Beast’s Belle.

She also spent four years serving guests at Briar’s Hall Country House Hotel in Lathom.

A tribute on the hotel’s Facebook page said: “She was a fabulous soul who brought so much light, laughter and happiness to every person she encountered.

“We watched her go from strength to strength both professionally and personally during her four years at Briars Hall and she will forever be a treasured member of our team.

“We will all miss her tremendously, forever our dancing queen.”

Wiltshire Police are continuing to investigate the crash and said the female driver and male passenger in the car also sustained serious injuries.

Donations towards Rosa’s funeral can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/rosa-taylor-forever-19.