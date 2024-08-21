Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a Wigan man only learned of his death three weeks later, following a public appeal by the police, an inquest heard.

The body of Simon Ardrey was found at his flat in Norley on Sunday, May 19, after concerns were raised for his welfare.

But it was only after the police asked for help to find his next of kin, which was published on social media and by Wigan Today, that his loved ones were informed he had died.

Concerns about the delay were raised by his mother Karen Ardrey during the hearing at Bolton Coroners’ Court, as she stated a document with her address was found at the flat and mental health services had previously contacted her about Simon’s care.

Simon Ardrey

The inquest heard mental health staff had raised the alarm when Simon did not attend an appointment.

After getting no reply when they phoned, they went to his flat on Saddleback Road and no-one answered, but they did find unopened letters, including one dated May 9, and neighbours said they had not seen Simon for three weeks.

They asked police to do a welfare check, but officers did not receive a reply at the flat on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.

Officers returned in the early hours of Sunday, May 19 and, with the help of firefighters, got inside the third-floor flat and discovered 37-year-old Simon’s body.

A post-mortem examination found he died by hanging. Tests found he had low levels of alcohol, cannabis and nicotine in his system, as well as prescribed medication olanzapine.

Simon had a history of drug misuse and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2017.

He was treated as an inpatient at Atherleigh Park in September 2023 and left with a mandatory community treatment order.

Simon attended appointments, took medication and received a weekly anti-psychotic depo injection, though he complained this caused restlessness in his legs.

It was decided the order could be rescinded on March 8 and Simon could continue his treatment voluntarily.

But the inquest heard he then failed to attend five weekly appointments for the injection.

He said he did not like the side effects, so it was agreed he could stop having the injections and medication was prescribed to address his restless legs.

Simon reported the restlessness had eased during an appointment on April 12 and his mood was settled.

He failed to attend a mental health appointment on May 14 and it was then staff became concerned about him.

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust did a rapid review of the care Simon received and looked at whether any lessons could be learned.

Helen Eckersley, matron for the specialist community mental health team in Wigan, told the inquest service users would be asked for their next of kin’s contact details at every appointment, as they did not have a formal record of this for Simon.

A learning event is being organised about the links between akathisia – Simon’s issue with restless legs – and suicide risk, and work is being done to look at the support offered when someone leaves inpatient care.

Coroner Ceri Owen concluded Simon died by suicide, saying she had found his death was “both deliberate and intentional”.

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans on 116 123.