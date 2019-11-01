Transformation of Wigan Pier building on schedule, developers say

The redevelopment of Wigan Pier is progressing well and should be open on time next summer, the team behind the project has said.

The Old Courts, Step Places and Wigan Council have teamed up to turn around the fortunes of the famous landmark and turn it into an exciting leisure and events destination.

Scaffolding around the Pier buildings

Work is now moving with such pace that the revamped area’s scheduled opening of August 2020 looks realistic, the developers say.

Scaffolding is now around both the former pub The Orwell and The Way We Were tourist attraction so work including roof repairs, replacing damaged bricks, recladding the original loading piers and fitting new windows can take place.

Attention is also turning to the interior with Dawnvale, which has done fit-outs for the likes of The Alchemist, The Botanist and TGI Fridays commissioned to create the internal designs for the two buildings.

However, elements of the past are being retained with surviving installations such as the Clog Shop front, machinery and wooden balconies all included in the new look.

The schoolroom which was loved and feared in equal measure will also be incorporated in some way, though the fittings have all gone.

Rebecca Davenport, director at The Old Courts, said: “The site is receiving a huge but sensitive makeover and of course a repurposing but it’s really important to us that it retains the best parts of its identity and heritage.

“This is something we are all passionate about and we acknowledge the responsibility to the community to ensure the finished spaces are something for us all to be proud of.”