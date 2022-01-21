Tribute to Haydock 21-year-old killed in suspected hit and run

Adam Conway

The tribute reads: "A much loved grandson, son, step-son, brother, step brother, cousin and a father to Alexia aged four and George aged nine months Adam was a super intelligent, lovely, polite, caring young man who was one in a million.

"He had a very promising career working at the University of Manchester as an animal technician and his potential was quickly spotted by his bosses with him destined to climb through the ranks to the top.

"He had the ability to light up any room he walked into with his bubbly personality and sense of humour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was definitely a nanny’s boy, who was not only his nan, but his best friend. The bond between them was clear for everyone to see.

"All who had the pleasure in knowing Adam have been left with a lasting impression and no doubt will be impacted by his early death.

"He made me proud every day and touched the hearts of so many and will be massively missed.

"He was and still is my world, my everything. Love you Adam my son, until we meet again.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the support from friends and family and would like to thank everyone for all the kind words flowers and cards.

"I would also like to thank Ian and Mark the Family Liaison Officers who are helping the family through the process."

Sergeant Steve Smith from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said, “If you were driving in the Washway Lane, Moss Bank Road and Scafell Road area at around 12.30am or were in the vicinity of the Moss Bank Hotel at this time and have any dashcam or CCTV footage, please review it and get in touch if you see anything that may assist our enquiries.

“Any information, however small it may seem, could prove vital as we seek to understand exactly what happened.

“Whether you choose to get information to us directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, any information you provide will be acted upon.”