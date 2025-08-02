A brass band provided a fitting send-off for a Wigan great-grandad who loved music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Marrow, 87, was an accomplished musician and spent more than four decades with Standish and Coppull Concert Band, which included a stint as chairman.

So the band was the perfect choice to provide music at his funeral at St Wilfrid’s Church in Standish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They performed Elgar’s Nimrod at the beginning of the funeral, before bringing the service to an end with Land Of My Fathers.

John Marrow with his dog Wolf

Singer Neil Dunlop raised the roof with The Lord’s My Shepherd during the funeral.

There were further performances by the band and Mr Dunlop during the wake afterwards at Standish Unity Club.

Mr Marrow spent his whole life living in Standish and was well-known by many people there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coppull and Standish Concert Band performed at St Wilfrid's Church for the funeral of former member John Marrow

He was married to Gwyneth, who died in 2006, and the couple had two children John and Jeanette, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

He had been living with his German shepherd dog Wolf, who attended the funeral.

Mr Marrow was a talented saxophonist and played for Wigan-based dance band The Continentals in his 20s, alongside his brother James and cousin Bill Ryder.

They met the Duke of Gloucester when he visited Wigan in the 1950s and a photograph shows Mr Marrow shaking his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Marrow working on the overhaul of steam locomotive Lindsay, based at John Pit in Standish, with his son John in the cab, boilersmith Bob Kay and former rugby league player Bill Bretherton

He then joined Crooke and Kirkless Welfare Band, which had several names over the years before becoming Coppull and Standish Concert Band.

When he retired, he had been playing with the band for 42 years.

Mr Marrow’s working life began at Kirkless National Coal Board (NCB) Central Workshop in the 1950s.

He came out of his apprenticeship in 1952 and went to work on steam locomotives at John Pit Colliery in Standish for his dad, who was an engineer, and alongside James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Marrow, right, with son John

The brothers later worked on steam locomotives at Walkden Yard Central Workshop, before Mr Marrow went back to Kirklees when steam finished.

He received a job offer to become chief technical engineer at Quaker House Colliery in Ashton – one of the largest private mines in the country – and remained there until his retirement.

His passion for the railway continued as he had a workshop at his home where he built miniature steam locomotives.

He inspired his son, also called John, who remembers seeing his dad overhaul a steam locomotive at weekends when he was young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John now runs steam loco restoration and overhaul business Bryn Engineering Services in Blackrod, where his dad would help out, and his own son Jake is a boilersmith there.

He said: “Engineering was in his blood all his life. It became a hobby as well. Working on my steam locomotives was a hobby but also a chance to pass on his skills.”

John Marrow died at the age of 87

He described Mr Marrow as a “family man” and recalled holidays to Cornwall and north Wales.

He said: “I can walk around Standish and people will tell me how good he was. He was a lovely man, very friendly. He was well liked.”

Mr Marrow died on June 29, just a few weeks shy of his 88th birthday.