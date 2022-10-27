Haigh Woodland parkrun announced on Facebook that Paul Derbyshire, who regularly attended the weekly 5k, died at the weekend.

A tribute will be paid to him during the event at Haigh Woodland Park this Saturday, which also marks its seventh anniversary.

In a moving statement, Mr Derbyshire’s friends Tony Boyle and Alex Turnbull wrote: “Paul was a prodigious long-distance runner with events ranging from the shorter road and country to the ultramarathon Two Bridges.

"He was a member of Wigan Phoenix and latterly Wigan Harriers along with his talented brother Phil.

“When knee arthritis forced an end to running, Paul reinvented himself as a long-distance leisure walker on his retirement. We’ve probably all seen him on the towpaths and local roads with his trademark orange anorak and beanie.

“Park Running was a major part of his recent life. Paul will be missed by us all for his unflagging cheerful enthusiasm and encouragement he provided as a marshal. A regular attender for several years, we’ll miss sharing a drink in the café afterwards. He loved his hot chocolate topped with marshmallow.

Paul Derbyshire

“Tony and I along with Paul and an ex-runner Keith have for nearly two years had a Thursday walking group meet, exchanging old running memories and discussing current topics, about which Paul was an excellent conversationalist.

“We shall sorely miss him.”

Tributes were paid to Mr Derbyshire by many of the people who regularly ran or walked past him when he volunteered as a marshal at Haigh Woodland parkrun.

Kirstie Jayhawk said: “I am so saddened by this news. He was such a lovely, kind, smiley, supportive marshal. Though he always told me the hill wasn’t that bad! Which always made me laugh.

"Sending condolences to all of his family and friends. You will be so missed Paul, the woods will be lesser without you x”

Mary White said: “A true gentleman - Paul will be sadly missed. ‘Only a mile to go’ was his encouragement to keep me going- just a pity it was up pig hill!”

Julia Jimenez said: “So sad to see this. No doubt that his cheerful and encouraging attitude was one of my favourite things in Parkrun. It is definitely a big loss to parkrun and the world. My condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all of us. RIP Paul.”

Mike Harris said: “I shared some memories of Paul at club training last night. Not really sure I can do him justice in a few words but I really think some form of memorial on the path junction would be a fitting tribute to a fabulous man. Thank you Paul for the shouts on the way down and back up! Come on keep going...Go on you can catch them!.”