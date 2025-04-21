Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catholics across Wigan are in mourning following the death of Pope Francis.

A senior Vatican official announced the pontiff died on Monday morning at the age of 88.

He emerged from his convalescence on Easter Sunday to bless thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City, having recently resumed official duties during his recovery from pneumonia.

People across the world have been paying tribute to Pope Francis and praying for him, including Catholics in Wigan.

Pope Francis greets the crowd during a surprise appearance at the end of the mass for Palm Sunday at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on April 13

St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Scholes will honour him on Monday evening.

A Facebook post said: “Following today’s announcement from the Vatican, the Holy Rosary will be prayed in the Lappin Room Chapel at 7pm tonight for the happy, eternal repose of Pope Francis.

"All are welcome. Please spread the word.”

A post on the Facebook page for Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Springfield said: “Today, we woke to the sad news that Pope Francis has died. Pope Francis showed us how to be kind, care for others, care for our world and love like Jesus.

"Rest in peace, Pope Francis.”

Archbishop of Liverpool, the Right Reverend Malcolm McMahon, said: “I have many fond memories of meeting him, most recently in January at the first general audience of the Jubilee Year.

"I will remember him as a kind and welcoming priest and bishop.

"Francis asked everyone who met him to never forget to pray for him – let us assure him of our prayers that he would finally meet the good shepherd and gentle judge he so zealously served.”

Others have also paid tribute to Pope Francis, including churches from other denominations.

St Peter’s Church in Hindley posted on Facebook: “We give thanks to God for the life and witness of Pope Francis. For the enthusiasm for his calling and for his dedication to his faith. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”

The Brian Boru Club in Ashton posted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis

“On behalf of everyone at the club and all our members, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community and all those mourning this profound loss.”

Wigan firm R Banks and Son Funerals said: “As a company that serves with care and respect, we recognise the profound impact he had across communities and faiths around the world.

“He led not only with wisdom, but with kindness – reminding us all of the power of love, forgiveness and service. Though he is no longer with us in body, his spirit lives on in the hearts of those he touched.

“May he rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us all.”

The Rt Revd Ruth Worsley, the Church of England’s bishop of Wigan and interim bishop of Liverpool, said: “His passing marks the end of a remarkable papacy that touched lives far beyond the Roman Catholic church. His leadership remained steadfast through a rapidly changing world, shaped by many global events.

"He was someone who ‘smelt of the sheep’ — a man of the people who was for the people. He celebrated the Easter feast of resurrection yesterday, and now he is experiencing it fully himself. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”