Tributes as former Wigan Warriors player Quentin Pongia dies of cancer

Tributes have been paid to former Wigan Warriors player Quentin Pongia who has died following a battle with cancer.



The New Zealand international signed for the club in 2003 and made 30 appearances in the cherry and white.

He died aged just 48 following his battle with the disease, which included undergoing surgery on a bowel tumour last year.

A message on the official Wigan Warriors' Twitter account read: "It is with great sadness we learn the passing of former player and Kiwi international Quentin Pongia.

"Quentin made his Wigan debut in 2003 and went on to play 30 games for the club.

"Everyone at the club gives their condolences to Quentin’s family and friends at this sad time."

Front-row forward Pongia played in the Grand Final at Old Trafford in 2003 which Wigan lost to the Bradford Bulls but his career came to a sudden end when he was diagnosed with hepatitis B.

A former captain of the Kiwis, he played in 35 Tests for his country and made 137 appearances in the National Rugby League (NRL).

Wigan Warriors fans took to social media to mourn his death and share their memories of him playing.

John Archer wrote: "Awesome player who never took a backwards step for the club. Came in without people really knowing a lot about him and ended up tearing up trees for us week after week. RIP Q."

Gary Featherstone wrote: "RIP - such a tough guy! Great player and a great bloke! Thinking of his family!"

The New Zealand Rugby League chief executive called him "an icon of the game".

He played for four different NRL teams, making most appearances for the Canberra Raiders, and also had a stint playing in France.