Tributes paid to "amazing and beautiful" Wigan mum who could save lives across the world

An “amazing” Wigan mum who may have helped to save the lives of people around the world, has died after a battle with lung cancer.

Jean Taylor, 53, has died less than a year after being diagnosed with the disease, which she discovered when her nails began to “club”.

Jean bravely shared her story to help others

After taking advice from her daughter Stephanie, the Ashton mum-of-two and gran-of-three decided to visit the doctor when she saw the unusual changes with her nails.

Convinced that the appointment was probably unnecessary, she was shocked to be rushed through various procedures and tests in order to find the root cause.

After being told that she had golf-ball sized tumours on both of her lungs, Jean decided to share the picture of her "ugly" nails to social media in the hope that it would alert others to the strange symptom.

Since bravely sharing her story she has been contacted by people from across the globe thanking her for alerting them to the condition.

Despite initially being given a good prognosis, the cancer quickly spread to her bones, liver and brain.

As she grew more ill, Jean stayed at home before asking to be moved to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, where she died on Monday surrounded by her close family and friends.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Jean, sending messages of support to her children Stephanie and Aiden.

People took to Jean’s Facebook support group “TeamJean” to share their tributes.

Jeanette Gordon said: “I am so truly sorry for the loss of a lovely amazing beautiful friend.

“Miss you lovely, just lost for words. forever and always in my thoughts. It’s taken me ages to write, simply don’t know what to say.”

Tina Docherty added: “I am so very sorry Jean, you have been so strong and an amazing fighter throughout this illness.

“I feel helpless and heartbroken for your family. Thinking of you all at this very sad time.”

Stephanie Banks Munson said: “Jean you was so loved by everyone !and you were a fighter until the very end.

“You are such an inspiration to everyone that knew you especially your family and close friends and you will live on forever in people's hearts and will always watch over them all,

“Such a lovely woman and you will be missed by all.”