Tributes paid to "brilliant" young Wigan dad

An inquiry has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a “brilliant” young Wigan dad.

The area coroner this week opened an inquest into the death of Danny Holt-Scapens, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, who died on October 10.

Tributes have been paid to the 23-year-old dad-of-one on social media, with friends describing him as a “good person” with a “heart of gold”. One friend wrote: “You wont ever be forgotten, Dan. You had a heart of gold.

“I’m proud to say I knew you and I’m proud to call you a friend.”

Another added: “Always in my heart, one of kind, will truly be missed.

“Love you forever and always, the brightest star in the sky.”

The brief hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court was adjourned pending the preparation of further reports into the tragedy and the inquest is now expected to be re-opened and concluded next year.