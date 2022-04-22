A winner of talent show New Faces who went on to appear with a host of TV stars including Bradley Walsh, Roy Walker and Des O’Connor, he was well known on the club circuit who also performed on cruise ships and entertained British troops abroad.

The father of eight – all his children followed him into showbiz – knew tough times as well, and his last bid for stardom 12 years ago as part of a new double act ran aground when he gave an ill-advised interview to the News of the World about his career highs and lows after reaching the later stages of Britain’s Got Talent, thus breaching the contract signed with the show and meaning his and partner Alan Dunn’s disqualification.

But family today spoke with pride of a man who made folk laugh, both on and off the stage and screen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinny Cadman (left), his long time double act partner Clive Wills (right) with Sir Norman Wisdom

Vincent Cadman was born at Billinge Hospital and attended St Thomas More High in Newtown where he excelled at art and also played rugby for St Cuthbert’s ARLFC.

Although always something of a joker, he was a late developer in entertainment terms, first working on building sites and at Harvey’s Bakery in Whelley.

It was only in the 1980s when he visited his sister in Luton and entered and won a talent competition impersonating Bobby Ball there that the showbusiness bug bit.

Vinny Cadman (left) doing an early impression of Bobby Ball with Freddie Starr

Vinny began performing in clubs and for a period he was a member of hit Liverpool band Cy Tucker and the Friars.

After leaving it he began looking for a partner, thinking it the best way forward as double acts were then so popular.

He teamed up with straight man Cliff Tony Andrews to enjoy club and stage success as Sense and Humour. Tragically later Cliff died, but London agent Phil Dale teamed Vinny up with Mel Walker and a new era of Walker and Cadman began, appearing on TV and starring in pantos with the likes of Oliver Reed, Eric Sykes and Paul Daniels.

Winning New Faces landed Vinny a contract on Blackpool’s Central Pier and then tours of the country. Eventually he split with Mel, not least because they lived seven hours apart!

Vinny Cadman,who starred in a BBC documentary about his life

With Blackpool’s Clive Cooper he formed a new partnership called Cadman and Wills which lasted 15 years, took them overseas and gave them many TV spots.

But eventually the act split and Vinny fell on hard times. In a 2011 TV documentary, he spoke about his battles with drink and homelessness.

The once super-fit man’s later years were dogged by ill health, triggered when he suffered a back injury while digging a paddling pool for his grandchildren at his Norley home. Botched surgery, diabetes and complications from medication eventually saw him succumb to pneumonia and kidney failure in Wigan Infirmary on April 18.

His singer son Lee said: “Dad was a natural born entertainer, with great charisma, an aura even.

Wigan double act Sense and Humour, Vinny and Big Al, alias Vinny Cadman, left, and Alan Dunn, who got through to the live Britain's Got Talent auditions

"The queues to see him at Goose Green and Beech Hill Labour Clubs – then the biggest local venues – were huge. He knew and performed with so many famous people and was much loved. We are all so very proud of him.