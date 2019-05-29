Tributes paid to Wigan community hub founder Karen Caffrey

Emotional tributes have been paid following the death of a popular Wigan grandma who set up her own community hub.



Karen Caffrey, who founded The One House in Aspull, has died suddenly aged 61 a few months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Her heartbroken family led the tributes along with the team running the one-stop facility on Haigh Road.

Karen founded The One House, located in an old council building, in 2017 as somewhere anyone in the Aspull community could go if they needed help or support.

Her determination to set up the centre stemmed from the tragic death of her son David who took his own life following years battling severe mental illness.

Tributes praised her dedication to helping other people in the community while her family also remembered her as a devoted mum and grandmother.

Her son Dale, 34, said: "She did so much for everybody. She was a brilliant mum and I could turn to her for anything.

"My younger brother Dean lived with her and she always called him her rock. She will just be sadly, greatly missed."

The One House chairman Peter Ashcroft said: "Karen raised money for others over the years to help and assist when times were difficult, she touched the lives of so many and has left many of us broken hearted, especially her family whom she adored.

"Through her hard work and determination the One House community centre, which has helped countless people, was born."

A crowd-funding page has now been set up to support her family with the costs of the funeral and it is hoped that £4,000 will be raised.

Tributes to Karen have also flooded in on social media from the Aspull community.

To find out more about the fund-raising effort, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peter-ashcroft-1