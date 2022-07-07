Tributes pour in after it is revealed that Wigan borough rugby player died in holiday swimming pool accident

Ben Woods, 21, played rugby for Leigh East’s open age team and was on holiday with his family in Cyprus at the time of the tragedy.

He was found unconscious at the bottom of the pool at the King Evelthon Hotel in Paphos on Tuesday July 5.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ben Woods

Ben’s brother Josh is the scrum-half and stand-off for Newcastle Thunder and had previously played for Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions.

Rugby clubs along with family and friends took to social media to pay their respects.

Leigh East said: “It is with the greatest sadness we have to announce the passing of Ben Woods one of our young Open Age players after an accident while on holiday with his family.

"Ben had played at Leigh East from a very young age and had progressed through the age groups to become a valuable member of our club.

"Ben was always there with a cheeky smile and will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mick, Mel and Josh, his family and friends at this saddest of times. RIP young man you will never be forgotten.”

Mia Okoli said: “I am absolutely heartbroken.

"Anyone who met Ben knows he lit up every room he walked into.

“Your infectious smile will be missed so much by everyone cause you was such a positive part of so many peoples lives.

"My thoughts are with your family and our friends. I’m just so thankful and feel so lucky to have known you.”

Chairman of Leigh Centurions, Mike Latham added: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ben Woods, brother of our former player Josh, on their tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Andy Lloyd said: “Absolutely devastated to hear about young Ben Woods honestly one of the nicest lads you could ever wish to meet.