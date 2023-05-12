Tributes to former Wigan landlord and DJ who has died aged just 38 after a long battle with motor neurone disease

Dean Prescott had been suffering from motor neurone disease (MND), early onset dementia and epilepsy, the first of those conditions also claiming the life of his beloved mum Irene 10 years ago.

Family and friends are now trying to raise funds for his yet-to-be-arranged funeral with a series of events for all the family at The White Swan in Pemberton where both he and partner Stephen James were once DJs.

Friend and former White Swan landlady Patricia Nodwell said: “Deano was the life and soul of the party and he was well loved. He was DJ at the Swan and when his illness became too much Stephen took over, but he was well known all over Wigan.

Dean Prescott was a familiar face on the Wigan hospitality scene

"He was also a bit mischievous. As his illnesses struck, he wasn’t suppose to drink anymore but you could sometimes catch him sneaking in a half of lager!

"He has died at a tragically young age and it is even sadder that his mum also died from MND in 2013. Because of his illness he and Stephen have been struggling financially and that’s why we want to help.”

On Tuesday May 16, the pub on Ormskirk Road is running children’s party from 4pm to 6pm with face-painting, tombola, games and free food; from 6pm to 8pm psychic medium Toni Johno takes to the stage; then from 8pm to 10pm it’s an open mic session with performers paying to have their moments in the spotlight.

Dean Percival with his mum Irene in 2012. He more recently used her maiden name Prescott

Admission is £5 and Patricia said that organisers were very grateful to current White Swan landlord Peter Whittle for allowing them to use the pub for the event.

Dean died at home on May 1. He was a Wigan lad born and bred who attended Hawkley Hall High School.

His professional life revolved around the hospitality industry and he was the licensee of a number of Wigan pubs including The Bellingham on Wigan Lane and The Keepers at Beech Hill.

Anyone wanting to make a donation towards Dean’s funeral costs can visit his GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3180g7c4y0?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_term=undefined