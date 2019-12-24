Tributes to inspirational Wigan ballroom dancer after her death at 100

A former Wigan ballroom dancer has died - just months after taking to the floor one more time as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Tributes were paid this week to May Choraffa who hit the headlines earlier this year for her remarkable recovery from a hip injury which helped her fulfil a centenary dream.

Other news: Wigan pub's re-opening plan suffers major setback after break-in



Since 2017 she been a resident of the Belong Wigan care village in Platt Bridge and it was there that she was nursed back sufficiently from surgery that she was able to dance again for her birthday celebration in May.

A Belong spokeswoman said: “May Choraffa brought cheer to those around her with her humour, warmth and fierce personality: from bingo wins to holding court at resident meetings, she had a voice that was always heard and was an inspiration to all of us at Belong Wigan.

“Her biggest love was ballroom dancing and, after a serious hip injury confined her to a wheelchair in 2018, she defied all the odds by waltzing again in time for her 100th birthday earlier this year – much to the delight of her friends, family and everyone around her.

“This phenomenal achievement was testament to May’s strength and optimism, two qualities that shone through in her everyday life at Belong Wigan.

“Everyone at the village loved May. She was a sociable person with a great sense of humour, and had the rare ability to bring people together - she was particularly fond of a glass of wine and a chat with friends over dinner!

“May will be missed by us all; she truly was one of a kind and has made the lives of all those who knew her that much brighter.”

May had a year-long personal fitness programme that enabled her to get back on her feet with the use of a frame and danced with activities co-ordinator Ryan Cadman on the big day.

Afterwards she said: “I never thought I would be able to walk again, but thanks to my fitness instructor, Ryan, and the amazing facilities in the gym, I don’t have to hang up my dancing shoes just yet.”

She had survived her husband Richard and leaves a daughter Tina, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Karen and Susanna and great-grandchildren Daniel and Alexia.

May’s funeral will take place at Wigan Crematorium at 12.30pm on Monday December 30. Family flowers only; donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o R Banks and Son Funerals.