Dorothy celebrated her 102nd birthday

Dorothy Ellison, from Swinley, has lived at Ash Tree House Care Home for the last three years, having previously resided at the same address in Shaw Street since 1929.

Her nephew Martin, 64, says she enjoyed celebrating her special day, especially with mayor Yvonne Klieve in attendance.

He said: “She doesn’t like having too much fuss made of her, but she was pleased, it was a really good birthday. The staff made a special chocolate cake and the mayor certainly enjoyed a bit of it.

“She’s looked after well at Ash Tree and she seems happy there.”

Despite not straying too far from home, Martin says his aunt has still experienced an interesting life.

He said: “She’s never driven a car, she never married, but she did work for about 45 years at a dress-making firm, Coops, which was based in Frog Lane.

“She started with them when she was about 15 years old and carried on until she retired, except for a couple of years during the war, when she was in a factory checking ammunition caps.

“She’s always kept fit and done a lot of walking.

“She still walks with a zimmer frame now but still manages to get up and down the corridor.”

Coun Chris Ready also attended Dorothy’s birthday party and said it was a pleasure to be there.

He said: “It was great to meet Dorothy and the mayor said it was a real privilege. She is a true Wiganer with a big smile and a warm heart.

“She has always lived an active life and her secret is plenty of exercise and hard work.”