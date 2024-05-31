Turning back the clock: Wigan care home throws '50s-style party to celebrate its 70th birthday

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st May 2024, 12:30 BST
Staff and residents at a Wigan care home were taken back to the fabulous 1950s for a special celebration.

A week of themed activities from the decade was held to mark the 70th anniversary of Thorley House in Hindley, which offers residential, dementia, palliative and respite care for the elderly.

It included a diner experience for lunch, with an ice cream van attending to provide dessert as a surprise.

There was also a live performance by a singer, which saw residents and staff dancing along.

Thorley House care home's 70th anniversary

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Thorley House care home's 70th anniversary

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Thorley House care home's 70th anniversary

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Thorley House care home's 70th anniversary

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

