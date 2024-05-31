A week of themed activities from the decade was held to mark the 70th anniversary of Thorley House in Hindley, which offers residential, dementia, palliative and respite care for the elderly.
It included a diner experience for lunch, with an ice cream van attending to provide dessert as a surprise.
There was also a live performance by a singer, which saw residents and staff dancing along.
