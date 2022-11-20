News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Twelve popular events for runners taking place across Wigan borough

With only a few weeks left of 2022, many people will already be turning their attention to 2023 and new year resolutions.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago

For some it will be looking for a new job or quitting smoking, while others may want to lose weight or try out a new hobby.

Starting running or taking on a physical challenge are often popular choices and there are plenty of opportunities to do that in Wigan.

From the popular weekly parkruns and charity fund-raisers, to road, trail and fell races, there is something for everyone looking to pull on their running shoes.

1. Wigan 10k

One of the most popular running events in the borough is the Wigan 10k, which attracts thousands of runners each year and raises money for charity Joining Jack. The 11th annual event will take place on Sunday, September 3.

Photo: Anthony Farran

Photo Sales

2. Race For Life

Haigh Woodland Park becomes a sea of pink as Cancer Research UK holds its popular Race For Life fund-raising event there. It will return with a 5k and 3k on May 17, 2023. There is usually an event at Pennington Flash too, but that could not go ahead in 2022 due to work at the park.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Pennington Flash five-mile trail race

The Pennington Flash trail race starts at Leigh Sports Village and heads into the country park, covering five miles. It is usually held in late August and attracts scores of runners.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Run Wigan Festival

The success of the Wigan 10k led organisers at Joining Jack to set up the Run Wigan Festival. It will return on Sunday, March 19 with a half marathon, 5k and family mile.

Photo: Julian Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Wigan