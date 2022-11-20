Twelve popular events for runners taking place across Wigan borough
With only a few weeks left of 2022, many people will already be turning their attention to 2023 and new year resolutions.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago
For some it will be looking for a new job or quitting smoking, while others may want to lose weight or try out a new hobby.
Starting running or taking on a physical challenge are often popular choices and there are plenty of opportunities to do that in Wigan.
From the popular weekly parkruns and charity fund-raisers, to road, trail and fell races, there is something for everyone looking to pull on their running shoes.
Page 1 of 3