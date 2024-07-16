Two-day event celebrating area's rural heritage returns with working woodlands and birds of prey
The Green Fayre will be held at Beacon Country Park, in Up Holland, from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The free, family-friendly event at the 300-acre park will include a programme of live shows and displays, and visitors can browse stalls and exhibits highlighting the area’s rural heritage and landscapes, traditional crafts and countryside living.
There will be working woodlands, where visitors can witness local skilled craftsmen and artisan experts demonstrate traditional and unusual techniques; wildlife and animal welfare charities offering tips and advice; dog agility, birds of prey demonstrations and a Viking battle re-enactment; family-focused activities like donkey rides, bouncy castles, trampolines, arts and craft workshops; abseiling, climbing and archery; and a variety of food vendors.
West Lancashire councillor Carl Coughlan said: “There’s going to be something for all ages to enjoy, which makes it a truly family-friendly event, with an eco-twist.”
