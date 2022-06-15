As part of its on-going concert series The Music Continuum is presenting an evening featuring both Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Band and Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra at 7.30pm on Friday June 17 at the Band Room on Enfield Street in Pemberton.

Colntinuum spokesman Ian Darrington said: “Previous joint concerts by these two bands have produced sell-out audiences with wonderfully varied programmes of music played at the highest of standards and have been thoroughly enjoyed by everyone present.”

Pemberton Old Wigan DW Brass Band

To buy tickets contact Peter Fletcher on 07848 818276.

Meanwhile episode 12 of the Music Continuum’s podcast Jazz Notes, Jazz Conversations and More is now out and features trumpeter Louis Dowdeswell (one of the worlds top lead trumpet players) ahead of his Jazz Festival concert with his big band, and pianist and vocalist Wendy Kirkland.