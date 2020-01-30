Ugandan choir brings some sunshine to town

A team of six musicians from Uganda have returned to the borough for another action-packed week of activities.

The AYF Choir and Band of Uganda has thrilled audiences across the town with their wonderful music which contained a rich mix of African rhythms and harmonies.

It was a busy week for the musicians

The team taught dance, drumming, singing and talked about the Christian faith and life in culture in Uganda during a series of lessons and assemblies in local schools.

They performed to over 2,500 children and young people during visits to Bedford, Westleigh and Lowton highs schools, Christ Church primary, and Landgates and Oakfield special schools.

Climax of the visit was a grand concert at Christ Church Pennington church on Saturday evening.

Organiser of the visit, Reverend Alan Saunders, who is vicar of Christ Church Pennington, said: “We were thrilled to welcome back the Ugandan team for their third visit to Leigh. It may have been a chilly January, but they have certainly brought some warm Ugandan sunshine to many people’s hearts.”

The AYF Choir and Band of Uganda entertained audiences

Christ Church provides a wide variety of activities for young people in Leigh. Last year the church delivered 24 weekly sessions with The Message Bus in Spinning Gate car park.

They have youth groups at the church and also send a team of youth workers to run lunch groups at Bedford, Westleigh and Lowton high schools each week.

Recently the church has launched Soul Sundays which are weekly informal youth services at 4.30pm in their Church House building.

For more information follow Christ Church Pennington and Soul Leigh on Facebook and Instagram.