Ugly pageant: Wigan's grottiest eyesores in 2023

2 . The former Newtown Labour Club

No, this isn't a substandard Wigan version of Uluru or the town's entry for the Turner Prize. This mountain of old bricks is in fact all that remains of the former Newtown Labour Club: quite an eyesore in its latter years even when standing, but more unsightly since its demolition several years ago. It sits right next to the soon-to-open new Laithwaite Park football hub and, in its current state, will do the state-of-the-art complex no favours. How long it will remain there has yet to be answered. On November 1 2021 Wigan-based Little Scotland Developments was granted planning permission to build 10 homes and four flats there and had three years from that date to do so. Requests from the company for an update, though, have not received a response, and there's no sign of construction work so far Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson