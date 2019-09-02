Ukulele club’s gift to Guide Dogs charity

The Guide Dogs Association is £1,000 better off thanks to a donation from Wigan Ukulele Club.

The club regularly generates around £12,000 a year for charities through its performances, a high proportion of which goes to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

But they do support several other causes and at their latest meeting club chairman Paul Swift and charities officer Maggie Dainty presented a cheque to Diane Moore, community fund-raising development officer for The Guide Dogs For The Blind Association one of whose four bases is in Atherton.

Also attending the event were The Ukubraillies comprising Kerry Fielding and Alison Trelfa and her daughter Karen.