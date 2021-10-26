Unusual goings on as Wigan farms sell Hallowe'en pumpkins

And there has been spooky fun in the process for younger shoppers.

Among venues that families have been visiting for outsized vegetables for carving include Johnson’s Farm at Up Holland and Apple Cast Newburgh.

The former has a wide variety of pumpkins for sale and the latter has really gone to town on the frights!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families at Apple Cast Newburgh