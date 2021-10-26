Unusual goings on as Wigan farms sell Hallowe'en pumpkins
Wigan folk have been out buying up their pumpkins in time for Hallowe'en.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021
And there has been spooky fun in the process for younger shoppers.
Among venues that families have been visiting for outsized vegetables for carving include Johnson’s Farm at Up Holland and Apple Cast Newburgh.
The former has a wide variety of pumpkins for sale and the latter has really gone to town on the frights!
Both venues are open all week in the run-up to Hallowe’en itself.