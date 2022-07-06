Urban explorers give us a last glimpse of famous old pub's interior before conversion to flats
Frozen in time, the interior of a once popular landmark pub will never again echo to the sounds of clinking glasses and customers’ laughter.But many in Wigan will remember the good times had at this old inn that sadly shut its doors three years ago, never to reopen again.In fact the days are numbered for these scenes in the Stork Inn on Billinge Main Street. It closed in 2019 and residents campaigned in vain to preserve it as a watering hole.Then in March this year councillors at Wigan Council approved plans to convert and extend the site for apartments. In the meantime an “urban explorer” has sent pictures of its rooms.Some are looking exactly the same as they did when the last pint was pulled three years ago. Were you one of the locals at this pub many moons ago?
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:30 pm
We are sure this will bring back happy memories for many.