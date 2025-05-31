A support group helping women who have faced a range of traumatic situations could be forced to close imminently due to a lack of funding.

The Women's Self-Esteem Group has been running each Wednesday morning at Fur Clemt in Wigan for almost a year.

Supported and led by a professional reputable facilitator, it provides a safe place for women to discuss serious issues affecting their mental, emotional and physical health and well-being.

That includes many difficult situations, including substance misuse, addiction, sexual or physical abuse, grief, caring for others, isolation, stress, anxiety, depression and suicide.

Around 10 people regularly attend each week, with new members being referred by friends, colleagues, care and social service providers, and NHS staff.

It makes a real difference for the women who attend, some of whom have already received support through the NHS for a limited time, and provides somewhere for them to make social connections, improve their mental health, learn self-help tools and build their confidence.

But the group’s future looks uncertain as funding which had been secured by Fur Clemt for 12 months is about to end.

The final meeting could be held on Wednesday, June 4, unless they are able to get more money to keep going.

Meg Steele, from Gidlow, has been a member of the group for the past year.

She said: “We are wanting some funding so it can carry on. There’s an awful lot of stuff that comes up and because it’s women only, it’s very safe. They know they are not going to be judged and they know everyone is going to be very empathetic. If someone comes up with something that isn’t nice, another woman might reveal something like that happened to her.”

She believes there are no other groups in Wigan which the women could use instead to receive the same support.

"The women will have nowhere to go. Some people have been going to counselling and then it ends after six or eight sessions and that’s it. They’re not cured, there’s so much more to talk about, but where do they go and what will they do?” she said.

The group needs to secure £60 each week to pay for the facilitator.

While it has been suggested it could become a peer support group, the members are concerned that the issues raised could be triggering for the person leading it and they believe it would be better to have a professional at the helm.

They are now trying to find the money they need to keep going, with both members of the group and the team at Fur Clemt making applications for funding.

They will also discuss whether to fund-raise themselves, but may struggle to do that as some of the women rely on benefits and could not contribute.

Another option is securing sponsorship from an individual or business so the group can continue to run.

Meg said: “If anyone out there wants to sponsor us for a few months, that would be great.”

Anyone able to help can contact Meg by emailing [email protected].