Valentine's Day menus in Wigan: 13 restaurants taking bookings

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 17:49 GMT
With the day to celebrate love approaching, we have put together a list of some of the best restaurants and other eateries at which couples can enjoy a meal across the borough.

These are 13 places across the borough which are taking bookings for Valentine’s Day this year.

1. Valentines day in Wigan

3 courses for £26.95

2. Fat Olive- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

3 courses for £26.95 Photo: Google

3. The Park - Wigan Road, Bryn

. Photo: submit

3 courses for £39.50

4. Miller and Carter steakhouse- Parbold Hill

3 courses for £39.50 Photo: MA

