The vandalised shower block at the St Wilfrid's FC ground

Despairing bosses of an amateur Wigan football club have launched a charity appeal after it was subjected to another vandal onslaught.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A newly installed shower blocked was savagely torn apart by vile thugs at Standish St Wilfrid’s FC. Shattered glass and dog excrement, not for the first time, were also strewn dangerously over the playing surface at The Convent ground.

It is the third serious attack on the club in little more than a year and looks to have wrecked the team’s chances of promotion to a higher league at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For, despite having only lost once since last summer, they cannot step up a level without the facilities that have just been trashed.

Manager Phil Ramsdale came to the ground last Sunday morning (March 30) to find a sickeningly familiar scene.

It has now been reported that between 15 and 20 high school-aged youngsters were seen heading towards the pitch on the afternoon before. Their acts of vandalism included smashing down cubicle doors (£100 apiece), wrenching off the roof, destorying the plumbing and squirting glue into locks.

A fire pit was also dug out of the pitch. The damages have been estimated at around £3,500 and Mr Ramsdale said that the whole block was unsalvageable and would have to be junked.

Kevin Wilson has now launched a GoFundMe appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “Yet again, we find ourselves the victims of mindless vandalism.

"On Saturday March 29, our shower block was damaged beyond repair and shattered glass was left across the pitch and dug-outs.

“Any donations would be gratefully received as we look to rebuild.”

Police are appealing for information about the criminal damage. Specific appeals have been made for ring doorbell footage from Hartington Drive or Roundmoor Road which might help to identify the perpetrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.

There hadn’t been any trouble at the ground for six months because contractors upgrading footpaths in the area had been nearby and they had CCTV.

The club says it would love to have an electricity supply and CCTV of its own to improve security arrangements, but they simply can’t afford them.