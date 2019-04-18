VIDEO: Guardians of The Galleries comes to Wigan

Superheroes, zombies, aliens and all manner of other weird and wonderful figments of the imagination descended on a Wigan shopping centre.



It was the second Wigan town centre Comic Con in seven months and again it proved a monster hit.

Guardians of The Galleries

The convention is one of a number of events being organised by the council since it took over ownership of the Galleries arcade in a bid to increase visitors there.

The whole upper floor of the precinct was taken over with retro and virtual reality gaming, Transformer cars and a Jedi academy.

Visitors had the chance to meet Ross Mullen, who was a White Walker in Game of Thrones and Willie Coppen, who played the Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Willie brought along his replica Ewok suit so fans could get photographs of him both in and out of character. There was also be a display from the Alien films and Star Wars costuming group 5th Legion is attending.

The council reunited with Nwcc Events to organise the event.

Paul Prescott from Nwcc Events and owner of Funky Figures collectables in Makinson Arcade said: “I’m really proud to work with the council and The Galleries to put this event on in my home town.

“I love Wigan and I want nothing more than to see it thrive.”