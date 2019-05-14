Village set to host biggest fete yet

Shevington’s biggest event of the social calendar is back – and with more attractions than ever.

Shevington Fete is on June 22 and new activities include a petting farm for children at the recreation ground. There is also a magician, circus workshop and climbing wall.

A music marquee will host local acts including the Phoenix Ukelele Band, Tom Jones tribute Ian Anthony, singer Beth Anglesea, the Rock Choir and folk performers Tony Bostock and Jamie Harrison.

Local traders, charities, groups and community organisations will host stalls in the Methodist church, youth club and St Anne’s parish rooms with refreshments including wood-fired pizza, gin and prosecco bar, a beer stand and cakes.

Previous fetes have been popular affairs, with high-profile guests including actress Sue Johnston.

The fete runs from 11am to 4pm.