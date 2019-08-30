Village to be turned into hive of activity for music and arts festival

More than 5,000 people are expected to descend on a village this weekend as its popular arts and music festival returns.

The fifth annual Parbold Street Festival of Arts and Music will see a host of attractions throughout the village on Saturday and Sunday.

Part of the Common, Station Road and Mill Lane will be closed to through traffic to enable the streets to be filled with parades, stalls, food, music and entertainment.

Fourteen venues will be used, with seven offering music of all types, including brass bands, choirs, folk, country, pop and rock.

A beer and gin festival will be held at The Wayfarer, the Stocks Tavern welcomes a play bus and food stalls and the Windmill will have a canalside marquee.

The Parbold UnLimited stage at the Railway will be filled with music, the canal stage will be run by E Rooms from Skelmersdale and there will be a market place, play zone and food and drink.

Parades will be held at 2pm each day, telling the story of The Legend of Parbold Hill, featuring Sunny, the village’s dragon protector, along with other dragons and mythical beasts.

A church event will take place on the Parbold UnLimited stage at 10am on Sunday with music and performances, followed by a duck race on the canal at 1pm, with help from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Parking is available at Parbold Equestrian Centre, weather permitting, though visitors are advised to travel to the village by train if possible.