A woman thrice crowned the “best neighbour” in her Wigan village has been feted on her 100th birthday.

Scores of residents, many dogs and a singing funeral director were among those attending Jean Hardon’s celebration at Parbold Women’s Institute.

The centenarian lives independently in sheltered accommodation, cooking and washing for herself without the need for carers, and walked round to the hall.

She only has a couple of distant relatives, but there was no shortage of guests to salute this high-profile and very active community member.

Members of the community brought their dogs to greet Jean Hardon as she celebrated her 100th birthday

As to her secret to long life, former cleaner Jean said: “I don’t drink, I’ve never smoked and I just eat normally. I’ve never driven but cycled up until quite recently.

"I also get on with things without fuss and like to keep myself busy.”

Bradford-born, only child Jean married a Lancashire man and they lived in Liverpool, then Mawdesley.

They did not have children, divorced when Jean was 70 and it was then she moved to Parbold and immediately threw herself into village life, joining The Ramblers, Good Companions, the local Historical Society and WI.

Jean Hardon surrounded by family and friends on her 100th birthday

She has taken in rescue dogs all her life, sometimes more than one at once, which explains why she was mobbed by dog walkers and their pets as she arrived for the party.

And so much has she been involved in positive village life that she has three times been voted Parbold’s Best Neighbour by the Community Association.

Party organisers had expected 50 to turn up for Jean on the day but there were more like 70 or 80 in attendance, all wanting to chat and congratulate her.

A large cake with paw prints and bones on the icing was presented, and local undertaker David Masson – an acclaimed local singer – performed a number of songs including country and western hits which are Jean’s favourites.

Jean Hardon blows out the candles on her 100th birthday cake

Friend Vikki Harrhy said: “Jean really is a remarkable woman who has made a real fist of retirement. I’ve never seen her with her feet up and she has kept all her marbles. In fact she was sharper than most of the people at the party!

"She’s sparky, spunky and resilient with a heart of gold.”

Instead of cards and presents, Jean requested donations, and more than £300 was collected for animal charities.