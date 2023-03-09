Volunteers hope fashion show and darts tournament will bring in cash for Wigan cat rescue

Cats Guidance Rescue was set up in 2018 to look after cats and find them new homes in Wigan and Bolton.

But a rise in demand and soaring costs led to fears the organisation would have to shut a few months ago, as founders Janette Barton and Samantha Gallagher struggled to make ends meet.

Janette Barton at Cats Guidance Rescue

They soon got to work making festive wreaths to sell at fairs and organising other fund-raisers.

It did not take long for them to raise their first £15,000 to keep the charity open – but more money is needed.

Janette said: “We are desperately trying to fund-raise for the coming season. We are currently full with a wait-list, as with most rescues, and that's before we start with kitten season which typically runs from April to September but in reality never gives up.

"We have 65 cats and kittens in at the moment, with several coming to us after owners ask to have them put to sleep because of not being able to afford basic vet treatment. The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact.

“We are trying to plan things that get people together after so many fund-raising events being online throughout Covid.”

The fund-raising committee is holding an evening of spiritual mediumship at 7.30pm on Friday, March 10 at Wigan Cricket Club, with Howard Davison, Cat Gaskell and Toni Johno. There are a limited number of tickets left at £12 each.

A women’s fashion show and pop-up shop featuring High Street brands at discounted prices will be held on Saturday, April 15 at St Thomas’ Church in Ashton. Doors open at 12.30pm and the show begins at 1pm. Tickets cost £5.

A darts tournament will take place at The Brocket in Swinley on Saturday, April 1, with registration from 12.30pm to 1pm. There will also be a raffle, tombola and scratch-cards. Entry costs £5.