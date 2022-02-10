Volunteers recognised after 35 years of service for Wigan charity

Phil Lewis, 73, and Maureen Shaw, 79, have both reached the landmark at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Phil, from Wigan, volunteers as a handyman and odd job man at the hospice in Hindley, putting up notice boards, filling bird feeders, moving desks around, painting walls and any other tasks.

Jo Carby, chief executive of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, congratulates Maureen Shaw

The former bus driver began volunteering after he suffered impaired vision following an accident at work, when a drunk driver ploughed into his bus.

At the time the hospice was still based in Poolstock and he still continues to volunteer three days a week.

He said: “I was unemployable – I couldn’t drive any more - but at least volunteering here I am kept busy. We always have a laugh, I enjoy it and I’ll continue to volunteer for as long as I can.”

Maureen, from Hindley Green, began volunteering by setting up a book stall to raise funds for the hospice when she worked at Hindley Green Surgery.

She now volunteers in the kitchen every Monday alongside her daughter Janet Kearsley, who is the head cook.

Maureen said: “Volunteering for the hospice is something I started with a book stall in the surgery where I worked as a doctor’s receptionist.

“I retired from the surgery about 21 years ago to look after my grandson Jack, then when he went to school I started volunteering in the kitchen. I tidy and clean around – my main job is the chief of washing-up!

“I also did house-to-house collections for over 20 years around Hindley Green – dropping off envelopes and collecting the donations a few weeks later. I volunteer because I enjoy it and I get to see Janet!”

Maureen continues to hold coffee mornings at St John’s Church Hall to raise funds and the book stall is still going too.

She was inspired to start fund-raising as her dad died in Burnley of prostate cancer when there was no hospice there. Maureen would visit at weekends to look after him and felt he would have been more comfortable and had a better death if he had been in a hospice.

Jo Carby, chief executive of the hospice, handed over gifts and cards to the pair to celebrate their volunteering milestone.

She said: “It is a staggering achievement to volunteer for 35 years and we are so grateful to both Maureen and Phil for their years of dedication to the hospice. I cannot thank them enough for their commitment and their unwavering support over the years.

“As a charity the hospice relies on them and an army of hundreds of volunteers to fulfil a wide variety of roles both within the hospice building and in our shops.”

Those interested in volunteer opportunities at the hospice should see wlh.org.uk.

There are volunteer opportunities in the hospice shops and vacancies in other roles will be announced in the next few weeks.