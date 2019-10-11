Volunteers who transformed Wigan railway station win national award

Volunteers who have made a railway halt into a must-see attraction for travellers have landed national recognition.

The local community group Friends of Hindley Station has been presented with a national award at the annual Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) Community Rail Awards gala dinner.

The station friends group beat off strong nationwide competition on a showcase night for the community rail movement, to win the national It’s Your Station Award.

The station friends have continually been an inspiration to other community rail groups, including last year liaising with station groups at Wigan Wallgate, Bryn, Urmston and Bolton.

They continually engage their local community via events and activities, which this year included: organising trips for the local cadets’ group, supporting the newly-established Friends of

Rayner Park community group, making poppies and memorial crosses with Skils CiC, buying 115 Christmas trees to be displayed around Hindley, and organising a ‘Care to Share’ lunch, serving 200 meals to people who would otherwise have been alone on New Year’s Day.

The Community Rail Awards, now in its 15th year, recognises the important and often unsung work carried out by community rail partnerships, station friends and other groups across the country.