Walkers to take in Wigan's jewel-in-the-crown parkland on one of their latest rambles

Bolton CHA Rambling Club members will descend on Haigh Hall on Saturday October 1 taking in its plantations and the canal.

They are meeting up at 10.30am on the Red Rock Lane and Bridge 63 car parks for a five-mile walk.

Autum on the Leeds and Liverpool canal on approach to Haigh Woodland Park

Members of the Wigan public are invited to join them, but they do have a “strictly no dogs” rule.