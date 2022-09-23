News you can trust since 1853
Walkers to take in Wigan's jewel-in-the-crown parkland on one of their latest rambles

Beautiful Wigan parkland will be taken in by walkers from a neighbouring borough on their latest trek.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:46 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:46 am

Bolton CHA Rambling Club members will descend on Haigh Hall on Saturday October 1 taking in its plantations and the canal.

They are meeting up at 10.30am on the Red Rock Lane and Bridge 63 car parks for a five-mile walk.

Autum on the Leeds and Liverpool canal on approach to Haigh Woodland Park

Members of the Wigan public are invited to join them, but they do have a “strictly no dogs” rule.

For further information visit http://www.boltoncha.org.uk or ring 07909 991267.

