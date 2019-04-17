Walkers unite for Joseph's Goal on 58-mile trek

The Wigan Athletic players will be roared on by around 75 tired – but hopefully happy – charity walkers on Friday.



Latics executive chairman Darren Royle, chief executive Jonathan Jackson, club legend Emmerson Boyce and GB Paralympic hero David Clarke were among the group which left from Euxton this morning, aiming to reach Elland Road, Leeds, in time for the 3pm kick-off on Good Friday.

Some of the walkers before they set off on their trek

The group will be making overnight stops at Burnley and then Halifax, on the 58-mile journey to raise awareness and funds for Joseph’s Goal.

The group were cheered off on their way by members of the squad.

To donate, use this link: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/walk4joseph2019/481635