Wall of Fame to be unveiled in borough car park

Pupils from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School with some of the plaques

The Leigh Neighbours Project has funded the Wall of Fame which has been created where motorists park before heading into the Asda store located off Leigh Road.

Local children have helped to transform the blank brick canvas into a series of artworks celebrating Leythers who have found fame or made an impact in the worlds of music, art, science, literature, sport, entertainment and public service.

The Wall of Fame

Now, however, the last touches are finally being made to the Wall of Fame and the 14 plaques will be officially revealed at a launch ceremony on June 25, coronavirus restrictions permitting.

Children from Leigh St Mary’s CE Primary School and Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School and young learners from GK Training have contributed their talent at drawing for the designs, responding to old photographs and records in the Leigh Local Studies Archives.

The project was devised by artist Martyn Lucas as part of Our Art Neighbourhood, which involves working with local people to improve the area through art in public spaces.

Martyn has worked with the children to make a series of metal plaques portraying well-known people including musician Georgie Fame, Paralympic champion swimmer Heather Frederiksen, author James Hilton, scientist Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker, singer and punk icon Pete Shelley and rugby league legends Tommy Sale and Des Drummond.

Martyn said: “It is great to be involved with Leigh Neighbours Project and working with local people to make improvements to the area through art in public spaces.

“Art can inform and inspire, and I think this latest project does just that.

“There is a blue plaque in Wilkinson Street in honour of writer James Hilton and a gold painted post box on Market Street for Heather Frederiksen.

“I thought it would be worthwhile to celebrate more people from Leigh who have received recognition for great things that they have achieved.

“The diversity of the heroes on the Wall of Fame gives our young people examples which they can follow, and that they might see themselves celebrated in the future.”

The Wall of Fame will be unveiled at 10am on Friday, June 25, as long as it is allowed under Covid-19 regulations.

For more information about the project, visit www.lnpb.org.uk