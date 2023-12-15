Warm care packages filled with essentials given to homeless people in Wigan borough

A charity is handing out winter accessories to homeless people in the borough as temperatures look set to take a dip in the lead up to Christmas.

The Salvation Army in Atherton has warm care packages available for people in need, which include basic essentials such as a hat, pair of gloves, blanket, a hot water bottle and an insulated travel mug.

The packages are being handed out to homeless people in the area as temperatures are predicted to plummet ahead of the festive period, leaving homeless people more vulnerable and in need of support than ever.

Captain Darron Boulton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Atherton, with a warm care package for a homeless person

Captain Darron Boulton, church leader of the Salvation Army in Atherton, said: “We are in the middle of a growing homelessness crisis and with the rising cost of living and rent, people are finding themselves on the streets just trying to survive, with the cold weather bringing added pressure and strain.

“When you’re on the street, staying warm and dry can be hard. We’ve had relatively mild winter weather up to now but as the temperatures look set to take a turn for the worse, we’re providing these care packages as some comfort to the situation that sadly many find themselves in and to keep them warm, which is vital in also helping keep them safe in the cold weather.