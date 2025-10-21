One of the Leigh community’s most important figureheads of recent years is being mourned.

Trevor Barton rose to senior ranks in the police but made perhaps an even bigger impact on his beloved part of the Wigan borough through involvement in a mind-bogglingly large number of sporting, charitable and cultural organisations including Leigh Centurions (now Leopards) of whom he was chief executive, Lancashire Mining Museum and the Rotary Club.

The announcement of his passing at the age of 82 was today made by his daughter Sarah Jackson, a Greater Manchester Police assistant chief constable and one of several Barton family members before him and since to embark on policing careers.

She wrote: “It is with deep regret that I share the news of the death of my lovely Dad, Trevor Halliwell Barton MBE. In the early hours of October 21 2025, following a short illness, he passed away peacefully at Salford Royal Infirmary.”

Trevor Barton MBE at Lancashire Mining Museum whose board of trustees he chaired

She, brother Stuart and Trevor’s partner Eileen were at his bedside.

Tributes soon began to follow.

A post from Leigh Leopards on social media read: “Leigh Leopards are devastated to learn of the passing of Trevor Barton MBE in the early hours of this morning and pass on sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Pelican sports centre in Tyldesley wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Trevor Barton MBE.

When he was chair of Trust in Leigh, Trevor Barton was given a star on Leigh's Walk of Fame. He is in 2017 with fellow star recipient, Pam Gilligan, founder of Compassion in Action

"Trevor was one of the founding trustees of The Pelican Centre and our very first Chair of Trustees.

"His dedication was instrumental in saving the pool for our community.”

Leigh’s Spinning Gate shopping centre wrote: “We are incredibly saddened to hear this news. Trevor remained fully passionate about our town and our community and we will be forever grateful to him.”

Brian Flanagan said: “Trevor was a great ambassador, not only for GMP but the town of Leigh. I know he was extremely proud of his children who choose the same career path!”

The young Trevor Barton as he embarked on a career that took him to the higher echelons of Greater Manchester Police

David Pritchard wrote: “I had the privilege, and it was a privilege, to work with Trevor when he was chairman of Lancashire Mining Museum. Together with Steve Eckersley, he guided the museum from a forgotten backwater to becoming a real community asset. This in his seventies when most are content to take life easy.”

Mr Barton was born in 1943 in Blackburn, the younger of two boys born to William and Eunice Barton.

His father was a police inspector in Blackburn Borough Police force and his mother a shoe shop manager.

The young Trevor attended Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Blackburn and afterwards became a sales management trainee at a blanket company down in Whitney. He said that when the fifth son of the Managing Director started working in the company he realised there was no future there; this and he was very conscious that his northern accent didn’t quite fit into the Oxfordshire town.

So he moved back north and eventually set up home in Wigan Road, Leigh in 1970 before moving to Astley in 1978.

Trevor’s children attended St Mary’s High school and he was the first ever elected parent-governor there.

He had joined the police in 1963, being assigned to the Z-Cars task force in 1970 and being promoted to chief inspector covering Wigan and Leigh. He continued to rise through the ranks becoming Greater Manchester Police’s specialist operations Chief Superintendent.

Returning to force HQ two years ago for its 50th anniversary celebrations, he said one of his proudest moments was purchasing GMP’s first ever police helicopter in 1987.

During his tenure, Mr Barton was also instrumental in improving the way police deal with road pursuits, led the first ever public order training exercise at night and helped to quicken 999 response times.

And he was responsible for making the most arrests ever in one go, after a group broke into a market hall in Westhoughton for an illegal rave.

He said: “I stood up with my megaphone and announced, ‘you’re all under arrest for breach of the peace’.

"We arrested all 167 people alongside confiscating all sound equipment and records. It was a great success but such a huge operation that it meant some officers had to take their prisoners as far as Stafford to be held in custody.”

His daughter never quite believed that yarn until the present Chief Constable Stephen Watson confirmed it to her because he was one of the officers involved!

After his police career ended, Mr Barton started his own business, Professional Witness Ltd: a specialist security company specialising in lone worker protection, asset tracking, intelligence gathering and analysis, rapid response, covert investigations and surveillance, neighbours from hell, consultancy, kidnap and extortion, managing the Grapevine operation for the Post Office and a sophisticated 24/7 Emergency Response Centre.”

But he also threw himself into so many sporting and community projects that they are too numerous to list.

He set up the community initiative Trust in Leigh to help voluntary services in a multitude of different ways; he chaired the board of trustees to the Lancashire Mining Museum; he was a major figure in the campaigning for and creation of Leigh Sports Village; and his involvement in Leigh Miners Rangers ARLFC led eventually to his appointment as its life president.

He was also involved in Leigh Means Business and was a Rotarian for 30 years, being president of Astley Rotary Club three times.

It is no surprise he was nicknamed Mr Leigh!

Mr Barton did have political ambitions, last standing in Wigan Council elections as an independent in 2021, but did not gain a seat.

Two years ago, at the age of 80, he announced that he was stepping back from most of his duties and wrote: “To all the many sponsors, committee members and volunteers and not forgetting my own family and Eileen, it’s a big thank-you for joining me on this enthralling journey which was sometimes arduous, sometimes difficult but never boring.”