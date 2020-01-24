WATCH: Princess Royal visits local equestrian centre to see how youngsters benefit from charity scheme

A local equestrian centre which aims to reconnect disaffected youngsters with society received a royal visit.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Vice-Patron of leading equestrian charity, The British Horse Society (BHS) visited Parbold Equestrian Centre to meet young people who are enrolled on the charity’s Changing Lives through Horses (CLtH) scheme.

HRH Princess Royal, Princess Anne, vice patron of The British Horse Society, visits Parbold Equestrian Centre, to meet young people enrolled in the Changing Lives through Horses scheme.

Princess Anne is a keen horsewoman and was very keen to visit Parbold to see for herself the amazing work being achieved by the project.

CLtH is delivered by specially trained BHS coaches and aims to reignite a desire to learn in people aged between 10 and 24 years old who are at risk of becoming NEET (not in education, employment or training).

The scheme encourages them to reconnect with society whilst working alongside horses as the participants are often suited to an alternative education environment for a range of complex reasons.

Recently, the BHS also partnered with the RSPCA to rehome rescued horses into BHS Approved Centres across the country, where the scheme takes place.

HRH Princess Royal, Princess Anne, vice patron of The British Horse Society, visits Parbold Equestrian Centre, to meet young people enrolled in the Changing Lives through Horses scheme.

Parbold Equestrian Centre is one of the first BHS Approved Riding Centres to rehome three rescue horses, Slinky, Trooper and Bungle who will work with the young people on the programme.

The two charities decided to come together as equine rehoming centres are becoming full and the number of horses being subject to neglect is at an all-time high.

By placing these horses into Changing Lives Centres, they can be rehabilitated alongside the young people who are currently on the scheme. Many of those on the programme have been referred by their school, local authority or police and it is often their last opportunity to develop their skills in order to return to education and/or employment.

“The difficult backgrounds experienced by many of the participants makes them particularly able to relate to the horses they are working with.

HRH Princess Royal, Princess Anne, vice patron of The British Horse Society, visits Parbold Equestrian Centre, to meet young people enrolled in the Changing Lives through Horses scheme.

Tracy Casstles, Director of Fundraising of the BHS, said: “We are delighted that our Vice-Patron, The Princess Royal, has been able to witness the wonderful bond developing between the young people on our scheme and RSPCA’s rescue horses.

“Her Royal Highness has dedicated so much of her time to the equestrian industry and with Parbold being one of the first centres to launch the Changing Lives scheme back in 2017, it feels extra special for all those involved.”

Gareth Johnson, Equine Welfare Operations Manager at the RSPCA said: “The Changing Lives through Horse Programme is undoubtedly one of the best schemes I have been involved with in rehoming RSPCA rescue horses.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young people and horses to come together and interact. The RSPCA has more than 800 horses in our care at present; we hope that this collaboration will help to alleviate this problem.”

HRH Princess Royal, Princess Anne, vice patron of The British Horse Society, visits Parbold Equestrian Centre, to meet young people enrolled in the Changing Lives through Horses scheme.

Stephen Bennett, Parbold Equestrian Proprietor, added: “It is an honour and privilege to host the visit of Her Royal Highness. Our team works hard to rehabilitate rescue horses from the RSPCA who in turn teach the vulnerable children and adults to develop empathy and regulate emotional and physical behaviour.”

Soul Children, choir from schools and churches in the Wigan borough entertain the visitors

Soul Children, choir from schools and churches in the Wigan borough entertain the visitors