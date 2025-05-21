Watch the moment a man finds out his boat has been vandalised in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 21st May 2025, 04:55 BST
A content creator was left annoyed after his boat was vandalised in Wigan.

Jacob Battersby was planning to sail along the canal from Leigh to Liverpool.

However, after one day the engine seized, leaving him no other choice than to moor it up to the side of the canal near Wigan Pier.

It was there that the boat was trashed by vandals.

The solar panel and batteries were stolen from the boat
The solar panel and batteries were stolen from the boat
placeholder image
Jacob received numerous message about the damage and went to inspect it.

The solar panel and batteries were stolen, which Jacob said “would not be a cheap repair”, while the canopy was damaged.

Jacob posted his video across all his social media pages, which have received more than 1.2m views collectively.

One person said: “I know the pain I have the same thing happen to me and I can barely afford to recover good luck.”

Another added: “Sadly people have no respect or compassion anymore. Hope you get it sorted.”

