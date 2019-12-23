WATCH: Wigan nursery hosts a festive bridging of the generation gap

Children, parents and residents from a care home were invited to sing carols around the Christmas tree and meet Father Christmas, as part of an inter-generational project with older and younger members of the community, held at Little Acorns Nursery, Springfield.



There have been several such events around the borough lately but usually it involves youngsters visiting older residents rather than the other way round as was the case here.

The gathering spanned the generations

In fact the care home residents had already visited the nursery twice before to take part in craft activities with the children.

This time the festive season was very much the focus of attention with Santa was much in evidence, mince pies being devoured by young and old, plus a pianist was on hand to accompany the carols.