Water leak in Wigan being investigated

The authorities have said residents in part of the borough may have no water or only a trickle coming out of the taps.

By Andrew Nowell
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:16 pm
The water leak on Anthorn Road in Winstanley

The water leak was spotted on Anthorn Road in Winstanley on Wednesday afternoon.

Elected representative for the ward Coun Paul Kenny saw the water flowing down the street and raised the issue on social media.

It apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working to restore normal water flow as quickly as possible.

UU wrote on its website at 4.21pm that an inspector was on site and arranging for a team of engineers to carry out the necessary repairs.

