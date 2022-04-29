The day, founded by Make-A-Wish foundation, falls on Friday April 29.

Here’s what our readers said, and rarely does it have anything to do with money; far more it’s about good health and happiness:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paradise sunset idyllic vacation woman silhouette swimming in infinity pool looking at sky reflections over ocean dream. Perfect amazing travel destination in Bora Bora, Tahiti, French Polynesia.

Tracey Heslin, said: “To be cancer-free.”

Andy Atherton, said: “To go back ot the ’90s.”

Lillian Harrison, said: “World peace.”

Steven Hart, said: “For my life to start moving in the right direction again.”

Debbie Turner, said: “Good health.”

Lindsay Hodson, said: “To win the lottery and travel the world.”

Kathleen Pressey, said: “An end to Putin’s war.”

Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for children with critical illnesses for 42 years worldwide.

It asks communities raise funds to make wishes come true for children as more than 60,000 UK youngsters have been diagnosed with a critical condition.