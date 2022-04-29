We ask Wiganers: what is the one thing they want for World Wish Day 2022?

It’s World Wish Day 2022 and we have asked Wiganers: what would you wish for if you had just one?

By Holly Pritchard
Friday, 29th April 2022, 7:08 am

The day, founded by Make-A-Wish foundation, falls on Friday April 29.

Here’s what our readers said, and rarely does it have anything to do with money; far more it’s about good health and happiness:

Tracey Heslin, said: “To be cancer-free.”

Andy Atherton, said: “To go back ot the ’90s.”

Lillian Harrison, said: “World peace.”

Steven Hart, said: “For my life to start moving in the right direction again.”

Debbie Turner, said: “Good health.”

Lindsay Hodson, said: “To win the lottery and travel the world.”

Kathleen Pressey, said: “An end to Putin’s war.”

Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for children with critical illnesses for 42 years worldwide.

It asks communities raise funds to make wishes come true for children as more than 60,000 UK youngsters have been diagnosed with a critical condition.

The power of a wish revives a childhood stolen by critical illness.